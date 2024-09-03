One of Serena Williams' latest looks is inspired by a fashion blast from the past.
The tennis legend was seen attending day six of the 2024 US Open sporting a cropped denim jacket and white top paired with a pleated, belted miniskirt.
Her look was complete with white sneakers and voluminous, blonde curls.
While in New York, Williams also wore the look for the launch of a new lip liner and gloss from her new Wyn Beauty line.
Williams' denim on denim ensemble was inspired by her 2004 US Open look, where she wore a skirt with a similar design.
"This skirt looks familiar," she wrote in caption of an Instagram post that included a carousel of images, including one of her standing in front of a photo of her with her sister Venus 20 years ago. "Oh that's me in the background. Yup, that was my inspiration for this look to launch @wyn new lipgloss and lip liner with @ultabeauty #USOpen."
A day earlier, Williams was seen enjoying the US Open alongside singer-songwriter and producer Alicia Keys. For the occasion, Williams wore another matching set that included a white and green Gucci top and miniskirt. She paired the look with matching sneakers and a coordinating designer clutch bag.
Williams shared photos of the two on Instagram later, captioning her post, "If its serious I don’t want it. So much fun at the @usopen @aliciakeys."
Plugging her friend's Broadway musical, which is currently playing at New York City's Shubert Theatre, she added, "Also if you can Go check out Hells Kitchen broadway! It's a MUST."
Keys responded in the comments of the post, writing, "pure sister energy!!!!!!!!!! nothing but love and respect and fun times!!!!! what a balll today!!!!"