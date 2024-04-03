Serena Williams is launching her own makeup line, Wyn Beauty, a brand she says is "for everyone."

Speaking with Byrdie about her new business venture in an interview published Wednesday, the tennis legend said the beauty line "is an extremely personal undertaking."

"It's a brand that's evolved from my lifelong passion for makeup, and the entire collection is authentic to who I am -- from the clean formulas to the inspiring shade names to the chartreuse packaging that pays homage to my career in tennis," she explained. "My personal best has changed over the years, and WYN Beauty is the next evolution of my beauty journey."

Some of Wyn Beauty's products include tubing mascara, waterproof liquid eyeliner, brow and eye pencils, soft-matte concealer in 20 shades, matte and satin lipsticks, hydrating lip serum, and a gel-cream SPF 30 skin tint in 36 shades, among others.

Serena Williams opens up to Byrdie about her new beauty brand, WYN Beauty. Kendall Bessent/Byrdie

Williams opened up to the outlet about her own beauty journey, including feeling excluded by the beauty industry previously.

"When I was traveling 20 years ago, brands didn't offer 40 shades. Many products weren't made for Black skin," she said. "We had brands like Iman Cosmetics and Black Opal, but they weren't always available where I was. I had to learn to do my makeup so I could present myself in the best way."

"I never wanted to fit into a box," she continued. "I don't look like anyone else and never will. I was one of the first athletes [in tennis] that had a differently shaped body. I felt I've pioneered in so many different ways, so I wanted to include beauty in that."

Noting that Wyn Beauty is "not about [the celebrity title] for me," Williams said, "This brand is for everyone -- it doesn't matter who you are. We've drawn from my experiences and everyday life to reach everyone and fit their needs."

"It's about more than just products," she added. "I hope [we] make it easy for our community to feel and look their best -- however they may define that."

Wyn Beauty was launched as a joint venture with personal care and beauty company Good Glamm Group. Products can be purchased through the Wyn Beauty website and will be available for purchase in Ulta stores and online starting April 7.