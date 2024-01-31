Serena Williams is getting real about postpartum fashion, a topic to which many can relate.

The tennis star, who welcomed her second child in August 2023, posted a video she captioned "The Diary of a Denim skirt (part 1)" in which she's seen trying on a denim Valentino maxi skirt she previously received when she was pregnant.

Williams says she initially thought she'd be able to fit into it when she was no longer pregnant.

"I can't fit it, but this is my goal," Williams says in the clip.

In the video, after trying to pull the skirt up, Williams turns around to reveal it won't go over her bottom. "Houston, we got a problem," she jokes.

"I feel like if I go to the gym and get fit, I'll be able to fit it ... in a month," she adds with a funny face.

Toward the end of the clip, the skirt back appears to be back in Williams' closet.

"Back to the drawer... for now!" Williams wrote in text overlaid in the video.

Williams' post was met with plenty of support from fans.

"Well done on sharing the reality of postpartum... not just the glamourized Instagram version," one person commented.

Another chimed in, writing, "The problem is the skirt! How dare that skirt disrespect the derrière! Keep the body. Get a new skirt."

Others shared how relatable Williams' post was, and how much they appreciated her honesty.

Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian announced they were expecting again just prior to the 2023 Met Gala.

Williams later revealed the birth of her daughter Adira River Ohanian in a TikTok video that included Ohanian and the couple's eldest daughter Olympia, which she captioned, "Welcome my beautiful angel."