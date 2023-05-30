Serena Williams is showing off her baby bump while on vacation.
In an Instagram post, the tennis legend shared a photo of herself in a black strapless dress and pink heels while hugging her growing belly.
"CAUTION: Things are not always how they appear," she wrote in the caption and tagged #summer, #italy and #vacation. "I am Seriously trying to figure out if the baby is in the front or…. Back. … slide right."
Williams announced she was pregnant with her second child with husband Alexis Ohanian on Instagram ahead of the 2023 Met Gala earlier this month.
"Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala," she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post, which included a photo of her and Ohanian, both of whom were dressed in Gucci.
Last week, Williams shared a behind-the-scenes video of how she and Ohanian told their daughter, Olympia, she was going to be a big sister before the Met Gala.
"This is a really important time where this is the look that I'm going to show my daughter or my son when they're born, one day, they'll look back and see, this is how mommy expressed herself and told everyone that she was pregnant with you," Williams says in the video. "You want this moment to be totally iconic and totally fresh, but yet really special."