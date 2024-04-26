Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes had a glam date night in New York City.

On Thursday, the couple was all smiles as they posed for photos on the red carpet for the 2024 Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes attend the 2024 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center, on April 25, 2024, in New York. Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Brittany Mahomes wore a two-piece ensemble that revealed her midriff and consisted of a beaded champagne-colored sleeveless top and a black floor-length skirt.

Her husband wore an all-black look, including a blazer and black button-down shirt underneath.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes attend the 2024 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center, on April 25, 2024, in New York. Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes attend the 2024 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center, on April 25, 2024, in New York. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was named one of Time Magazine's most influential people of 2024.

In a profile in the magazine, Patrick Mahomes reflected on his Super Bowl wins, his family and more.

Major League Baseball World Series champion Alex Rodriguez also honored Patrick Mahomes in a sweet essay for Time and said that the football player "always had the heart of a champion."

Patrick Mahomes joins a group of big stars on the Time100 list, including Dua Lipa, Leslie Odom Jr., Kylie Minogue and Elliot Page.

When Patrick Mahomes is off the field, he is a dad to his and Brittany Mahomes' two children, Patrick Bronze and Sterling Skye.