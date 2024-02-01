Patrick Mahomes hilariously reacted to his shirtless "dad bod" photo which has gone viral on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In the snap which was taken from The CW series, "Inside the NFL," the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback can be seen shirtless in a locker room while giving his teammates a pep talk after last Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship.

After winning the playoff game, the team secured a spot in the 2024 Super Bowl.

Commenting on the picture of himself, Mahomes, 28, wrote, "Yoooo why they have to do me like that!?!?!?" followed by laughing emojis and "#DadBodSZN" hashtag.

Poking fun at himself even further, he quoted his post and tagged the Chiefs, NFL and "Inside the NFL" accounts, writing, "Like i got kids!!!!" followed by more laughing emojis.

Mahomes shares two children, daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes, 2, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 1 with his wife, Brittany Mahomes.

Earlier in 2023, the athlete discussed what it means to be a dad after becoming a father of two during an interview with "Good Morning America."

"It gives you a different perspective," he said at the time. "You enjoy every day so much more and having them, the years fly by and just try to do whatever I can to enjoy the little moments."

The NFL star is currently gearing up for the upcoming Super Bowl where the Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

This year will mark the Chiefs' second year in a row making it to the big game after winning the Vince Lombardi Trophy last year.