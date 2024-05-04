As the Kentucky Derby kicked off for its 150th running at Churchill Downs in Louisville on Saturday, Wynonna Judd took to the track for an emotionally charged rendition of the national anthem.
Judd's performance added a poignant layer to this year's event, as it coincides with the second anniversary of her mother, Naomi Judd's passing.
For Wynonna, a Kentucky native, who has long been deeply connected to horse racing, this performance proved to be a tribute to her roots.
"From going to the racetrack as a little girl to now singing the Star-Spangled Banner during this MILESTONE year, it’s such a full circle moment," Judd captioned an April 12 Instagram post.
On May 1, Judd also took to social media to share her excitement for the Kentucky Derby writing, "My favorite horse won’t be @churchilldowns this weekend, but we’re still celebrating in style together! 🤍🐎 (I’m so excited that I’ve been wearing my Derby fascinator around the farm).
Taking the stage at Churchill Downs, her performance not only kicked off the historic 150th Derby but also served as a poignant moment of remembrance and celebration.