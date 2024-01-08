Kate Hudson posted a sweet tribute on Sunday to her son Ryder, in honor of his 20th birthday.

To celebrate the special day, the "Almost Famous" actress shared a photo on her Instagram featuring a birthday cake with an adorable childhood photo of Ryder on it, as well as golden "20" candles.

"I'm gonna have to let this one digest for a bit..: 😭," she wrote in the caption. "My beautiful boy, happy 20th. I love you beyond @mr.ryderrobinson ✨."

Hudson, 44, shares Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, 57. The "Bride Wars" star also is a mom to two other children: son Bingham, 12, whom she shares with ex Matt Bellamy, and daughter Rani Rose, 5, whom she shares with fiance Danny Fujikawa.

In an interview with The Sunday Times in 2022, Hudson opened up about co-parenting her three kids, as well as her blended family.

"It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside, I feel like we're killing it," she said. "The unit that I've created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit, and it's ours."

Hudson said at the time that she and Robinson "just need to check in once in a while" now, since Ryder is in college, and said that she "couldn't have asked for a better co-parent" when it comes to raising Bingham with Bellamy.

"For me it's like, you loved this person. That doesn't just go away, but you can re-establish a different kind of love," she explained. "You can have an amazing time with an ex-partner because you're really only focused on the love of your child."

Calling Fujikawa "a wonderful dad and stepdad," Hudson added, "Raising kids is not an easy thing to do. You try to raise them well and hope they make good, solid decisions."

What to know about Kate Hudson's 3 kids

Ryder Russell Robinson

Ryder Robinson and Kate Hudson are seen in Tribeca on Dec. 09, 2022 in New York City. Gotham/GC Images via Getty Images

Hudson and ex-husband Robinson, 57, welcomed Ryder on Jan. 7, 2004. Ryder's middle name is a nod to Hudson's stepfather Kurt Russell, who has been with her mom Goldie Hawn since 1983.

Following in his parents' footsteps in the entertainment industry, Ryder also plays guitar in his band, called Codependence.

Hudson gushed over her son during an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in 2021, sharing that Ryder is "deeply funny."

"Ryder -- I mean, he's clearly gonna probably follow in the footsteps of the family. And I would say he's probably the funniest in our family. So, this is like everyday for me. Nobody makes me laugh like Ryder, and he just constantly makes fun of me," she said.

Bingham Hawn Bellamy

(L-R) Ryder Robinson, Bingham Hawn Bellamy and Kate Hudson attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on Oct. 22, 2019 in Los Angeles. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images, FILE

Born July 9, 2011, in Los Angeles, Bingham is Hudson's second child, whom she shares with ex-fiance Bellamy, 45. His middle name is a tribute to grandmother Hawn.

Bingham is a baseball player, according to his mom's Instagram. In 2021, Hudson shared photos of him and his teammates on the field, celebrating a playoff victory.

He also plays the drums, taking his musical talents from his dad, who is the lead vocalist, guitarist, pianist and songwriter for the band Muse.

"He plays the drums like he walks through life, sharp, vibrant, caring, dedicated and always perfectly wild and unpredictable!" Hudson wrote on Instagram last summer, in a birthday tribute to her son.

Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa

In this handout image provided by Disneyland Resort, actress Kate Hudson and her family celebrate her daughter Rani Rose's birthday with Minnie Mouse during Halloween Time at Disneyland Park on Sept. 26, 2022 in Anaheim, Calif. Handout/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

Hudson's third child is daughter Rani Rose, whom she shares with fiance Fujikawa, 37.

Rani -- pronounced "Ronnie" -- was born Oct. 2, 2018.

Hudson explained in an Instagram post at the time that her daughter was named "after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa."

"Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly," she wrote. "To name her after him is an honor."

Speaking to "Entertainment Tonight" in 2021, Hudson said her daughter has brought a "completely different dynamic" to the family, adding that "she's really special."

"She's just this loving, funny -- she's hilarious, oh my god -- and she likes to be funny. You know, she's goofy," Hudson shared.