Kate Hudson is opening up about co-parenting her three children, whom she shares with their three different fathers, and how her modern, blended family unit is "seriously strong."

The actress, who stars in the new film "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," shares son Ryder, 18, with The Black Crowes lead singer Chris Robinson; son Bing, 11, with Muse frontman Matt Bellamy; and daughter Rani Rose, 4, with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, a musician and the founder of Lightwave Records.

"It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside I feel like we're killing it," Hudson told The Sunday Times, in an interview published Nov. 27.

The "Almost Famous" star added, "The unit that I've created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit, and it's ours."

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson attend the premiere of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Nov. 14, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Hudson said she and Robinson "just need to check in once in a while" since Ryder is in college now and she "couldn't have asked for a better co-parent" in terms of raising Bing with Bellamy.

"For me it's like, you loved this person. That doesn't just go away, but you can re-establish a different kind of love," she explained. "You can have an amazing time with an ex-partner because you're really only focused on the love of your child."

Hudson also said she and Fujikawa, whom she called "a wonderful dad and stepdad," are "not in a hurry" to get married following their engagement in September 2021.

"I'm not interested in forcing some conventional idea of love or marriage. I'd like to be able to grow intimately with my partner for a long time, but I also don't have rose-coloured glasses on," she said. "My goal in life is that I want to feel love and I want to give love, but I'm also practical, so, one day at a time."

Jesse Grant/Getty Images Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell attend Netflix's "The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two" Drive-In Event at The Grove, Nov. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles.

Hudson credited her parents -- mom Goldie Hawn and stepfather Kurt Russell -- for doing "an amazing job of continuing that dance" of working hard to maintain a long, loving relationship. The two have been together since 1983 and are not married.