Kate Hudson celebrated mom Goldie Hawn's 77th birthday this week by sharing a sweet message for her "beautiful mother."

Hudson, 43, shared the note Monday in an Instagram post, writing, "I wonder if God knew what had been concocted in the stars to create this beaming light? I have a feeling it was by no accident that she shares this otherworldly lust for life and joyous spirit."

The "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" actress then addressed the "depths" of Hawn's character and all that Hawn has done for women both in and outside of Hollywood.

"She has challenged the toughest minds, stood tall for her worth, she blazed trails for us to walk a little easier through and cut a lot of those weeds that love to scratch at women's ankles trying to get us to turn back, she follows through during the toughest moments and never takes no for an answer," she gushed.

Hudson said Hawn's life is a "treasure trove of wisdom" and she feels "honored" to be her daughter.

"Most importantly, she always wanted and continues to aspire to be the best mother and grandmother," she added. "And well…let's just say, she's winning at that."

Celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Selma Blair, Chelsea Handler, Melanie Griffith and more took to the comments to react to Hudson's post -- including Hawn herself.

"My dearest darling baby girl. Your message has brought me to tears. Your beautiful words have penetrated my soul that I will float on forever and ever. I love you with all of my heart," the "Cactus Flower" actress wrote.