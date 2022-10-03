Goldie Hawn and longtime partner Kurt Russell celebrated granddaughter Rani Rose's latest birthday by treating her like the little princess she is.

Hawn, 76, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of the trio dressed as royalty, writing, "Happy 4th birthday our precious Rani Rose."

"You are the real queen!" she continued. "I'll take Lady in waiting everyday as long as the prince is always beside me! WE LOVE YOU!!!"

In the accompanying photo, the "Private Benjamin" actress and Russell, 71, are dressed in blue royalty costumes alongside Rani Rose, who is wearing a full gown.

The post garnered love from the likes of Paris Hilton, Sharon Stone and Octavia Spencer, the latter of whom commented, "Little princess hanging with the King and Queen!!!"

Rani Rose's mom Kate Hudson -- who is Hawn's daughter -- also shared a birthday tribute to her daughter on Instagram.

"Our dreamy girl is 4 years today! Happy Birthday to Rani Rose!" the "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" actress wrote. "Rani fills our hearts so full of love as she meets everyday with enthusiasm, beauty and humor. We partied hard today… the princess way."

Hudson shares Rani Rose with fiancé Danny Fujikawa and is also mom to sons Ryder, 18, and Bingham, 11, from previous relationships.