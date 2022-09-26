A new clip from the upcoming murder mystery film "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," the highly anticipated follow-up to 2019 hit "Knives Out," has arrived.

The exclusive clip from director Rian Johnson's sequel was unveiled over the weekend.

It opens with an introduction from Johnson. "The mystery begins when a group of old friends all receive an unexpected invitation in the form of a intricate puzzle box," he says.

"But what starts as a game turns into something much more nefarious," he continues.

The clips shows several stars including Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Kathryn Hahn and Dave Bautista solving a puzzle and finding an invitation inside.

"My dear friends, my beautiful disruptors, my closest inner circle," the invite reads. "We could all use a moment of normalcy, and so you are cordially invited for a long weekend on my private island where we will celebrate the bonds that connect us, and I hope your puzzle solving skills are whetted. Because you’ll also be competing to solve the mystery of my murder."

The official teaser trailer, released earlier this month, showed Daniel Craig returning as detective Benoit Blanc. This time around, Blanc "travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of suspects."

The film also stars Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline.