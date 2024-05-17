Celine Dion shared a photo from a "rocking" good time she and her three sons recently had at a Rolling Stones concert.
The Canadian icon took to Instagram earlier this week to share a photo of her brood backstage with Mick Jagger after the British rock band's show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on May 11.
"What an incredible show!" she captioned the snap. "A very special thanks to @mickjagger for warmly welcoming my family. You got us rocking!"
In the photo, Dion and Jagger stand side by side as they are flanked on either side by the "My Heart Will Go On" singer's three sons, René-Charles, 23, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 13.
The outing comes amid the Grammy winner's battle with stiff-person syndrome, which will be the focus of a new documentary, "I Am: Celine Dion."
The doc begins streaming June 25 on Amazon's Prime Video.