The documentary focused on Celine Dion and her journey with Stiff-Person Syndrome officially has a release date.

"I Am: Celine Dion" will begin streaming June 25 on Prime Video, according to a press release.

The Amazon Studios project, which was announced earlier this year, will be directed by "Beware the Slenderman" director Irene Taylor.

The studio also released a first-look image of Dion in the new documentary.

Described as "a raw and honest behind-the-scenes look" at Dion's experiences, it's also a "love letter to her fans" that "highlights the music that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit," according to the streamer.

Dion also posted the date announcement on her Instagram, celebrating the news.

"As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans," Dion said in a statement when the film was announced. "During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis," she continued.

The new Celine Dion documentary will give a behind-the-scenes look at the singer's battle with Stiff-Person Syndrome. Amazon MGM Studios

Dion was diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome in December of 2022 and has so far been unable to return to the concert stage.

Stiff-Person Syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that affects a person's muscles and can cause "greater sensitivity to noise, touch, and emotional distress, which can set off muscle spasms," according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, a division of the National Institutes of Health.

The condition "is frequently associated with other autoimmune diseases such as [Type 1 diabetes], thyroiditis, vitiligo, and pernicious anemia," according to the agency, and affects twice as many women as men.

"Scientists don't yet understand what causes SPS, but research indicates that it is the result of an autoimmune response gone awry in the brain and spinal cord," the NINDS states.

Dion first came forward about her Stiff-Person Syndrome diagnosis in December 2022, in a video she shared on social media.

The diagnosis led her to reschedule dates for her 2023 Courage World Tour.

"I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through," she said in the video, adding, "It hurts me to tell you that I won't be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February."

In May 2023, Dion announced the cancellation of the remaining dates of her tour.

"I'm so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I'm working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you're 100%," she said in a statement at the time. "It's not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it's best that we cancel everything now until I'm really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I'm not giving up… and I can't wait to see you again!"