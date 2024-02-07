Celine Dion gave us a dose of her incomparable vocals while hanging out backstage at the 2024 Grammys.

The "My Heart Will Go On" diva, 55, was featured in an Instagram post from singer-songwriter Sonyae Elise, who was recapping her night at the awards show and celebrating all the powerful women who were highlighted during the ceremony.

The clip begins with the two women having fun doing riffs and runs together backstage. Later in the clip, Dion sings a little again -- this time on her own next to a delighted Stevie Wonder.

0:16 Elise posted a video of her singing with Dion at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

The Canadian queen made a surprise appearance at the 66th Grammy Awards to present the biggest category of the night, album of the year, which went to Taylor Swift for her album "Midnights."

Before announcing the winner, Dion delivered a brief speech which seemingly referenced her ongoing battle with stiff-person syndrome, which has seen her largely step back from the spotlight in recent years.

"When I say that I'm happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart," she said onstage. "Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world."

Dion first announced her diagnosis with stiff-person syndrome in December 2022, revealing last week that fans will get an inside look at her private life with the neurological disease in an upcoming documentary.