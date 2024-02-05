There were plenty of memorable acceptance speeches and performances at the 2024 Grammys -- but there were also moments you didn't see on TV.
We've compiled some of our favorite behind-the-scenes photos from music's biggest night, and yes, Taylor Swift was spotted hanging out with pretty much everyone.
Swift, who became the first artist to win album of the year four times on Sunday night, shared a hug with presenter Celine Dion backstage, sat next to pal Lana Del Rey, goofed around with bestie Ed Sheeran, shared an air kiss with Kelsea Ballerini and was spotted gabbing with Jelly Roll.
Other moments included Beyoncé and Jay-Z having a cute date night, and boygenius -- whose members include Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus -- being the biggest cheerleaders.
Check out some of the best behind-the-scenes photos from the Grammys below.
Oprah Winfrey Oprah Winfrey attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. Johnny Nunez/Getty Images Taylor Swift and Kelsea Ballerini Taylor Swift and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles. John Shearer/Getty Images Beyoncé and Jay-Z Beyonce and Jay-Z attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Celine Dion and Taylor Swift Celine Dion and Taylor Swift attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers of boygenius Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers of boygenius attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. Johnny Nunez/Getty Images Lana Del Rey and Taylor Swift Lana Del Rey and Taylor Swift attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording A Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Jelly Roll and Kelly Clarkson Jelly Roll and Kelly Clarkson attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. John Shearer/Getty Images Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. John Shearer/Getty Images Jelly Roll and Taylor Swift Jelly Roll and Taylor Swift attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Jay-Z and Billie Eilish Jay-Z, winner of the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, and Billie Eilish attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Taylor Swift Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. John Shearer/Getty Images