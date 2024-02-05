The 66th Annual Grammy Awards were held Sunday night, and stars arrived on the red carpet in some of their best, brightest and most extraordinary looks.
While some celebrities chose to play it safe with classic elegance, others went for over-the-top ensembles that made our jaws drop.
Taylor Swift stunned in a white floor-sweeping gown paired with black opera gloves and a timepiece choker necklace. Paris Jackson and Janelle Monáe opted for alluring black dresses that included cutouts, sequins and more.
One thing is for certain: The music industry's most elite showed up in high style Sunday evening -- without missing a beat.
Keep scrolling to see all the standout fashion, outfits and so much more from music's biggest night.
