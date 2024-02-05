The 66th Annual Grammy Awards were held Sunday night, and stars arrived on the red carpet in some of their best, brightest and most extraordinary looks.

While some celebrities chose to play it safe with classic elegance, others went for over-the-top ensembles that made our jaws drop.

Taylor Swift stunned in a white floor-sweeping gown paired with black opera gloves and a timepiece choker necklace. Paris Jackson and Janelle Monáe opted for alluring black dresses that included cutouts, sequins and more.

One thing is for certain: The music industry's most elite showed up in high style Sunday evening -- without missing a beat.

Keep scrolling to see all the standout fashion, outfits and so much more from music's biggest night.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Halle Bailey

Singer Halle Bailey arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 4, 2024. Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Sofia Richie Grainge

Sofia Richie Grainge attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson arrives at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Ice Spice

Ice Spice attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Ray attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 04, 2024 in Los Angeles. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards, February 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Summer Walker

Summer Walker attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 04, 2024 in Los Angeles. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Chloe Bailey

Chlo¨ attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 04, 2024 in Los Angeles. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Doja Cat

Doja Cat attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Feb. 4, 2024. Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole

Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 04, 2024 in Los Angeles. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 04, 2024 in Los Angeles. Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Gracie Abrams

Gracie Abrams attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 04, 2024 in Los Angeles. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Alexis Roderick and Billy Joel

Alexis Roderick and Billy Joel attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 04, 2024 in Los Angeles. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 04, 2024 in Los Angeles. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Kat Graham

Kat Graham attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 04, 2024 in Los Angeles. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 04, 2024 in Los Angeles. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Niecy Nash-Betts

Niecy Nash attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Fantasia Barrino

Fantasia Barrino attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 04, 2024 in Los Angeles. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Brandi Cyrus and Tish Cyrus

Brandi Cyrus and Tish Cyrus attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Samara Joy

Samara Joy attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 04, 2024. Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Mary Steenburgen

Mary Steenburgen attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles. Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles. Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Pentatonix

Kevin Olusola, Kirstin Maldonado, Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi and Matt Sallee of Pentatonix attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A

Victoria Monét

Victoria Monet attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dawn Richard

Dawn Richard poses on the red carpet as she attends the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Feb. 4, 2024. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb.4, 2024 in Los Angeles. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jameela Jamil

Jameela Jamil attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker of boygenius