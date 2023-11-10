The 2024 Grammy nominations are here.

Nominations for the 66th annual Grammy Awards were announced via livestream on the Grammys' website and on the Recording Academy's YouTube page Friday, Nov. 10.

A handful of artists joined Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. to announce the nominations, including Vince Gill, Muni Long, Samara Joy, Kim Petras, St. Vincent, "Weird Al" Yankovic and Jon Bon Jovi, the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year, among others.

SZA topped the list of nominees this year, scoring nine total. Following close behind with seven each were Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Victoria Monét.

Jack Antonoff, Jon Batiste, boygenius, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift all earned six nominations apiece.

With her song of the year nomination, Taylor Swift made history and became the first songwriter with seven nominations in the category. With her album of the year nomination for “Midnights,” Swift also tied Barbra Streisand’s record for most nominations by a female artist for album of the year, with six nominations.

The 2024 Grammys will be held Feb. 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. A host for the ceremony has yet to be announced.

Check out the list below for a highlight of nominees for the 2024 Grammy Awards. For a full list, visit Grammy.com.

Album of the year

"World Music Radio" — Jon Batiste

"The Record" — boygenius

"Endless Summer Vacation" — Miley Cyrus

"Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd" — Lana Del Rey

"The Age of Pleasure" — Janelle Monáe

"Guts" — Olivia Rodrigo

"Midnights" — Taylor Swift

"SOS" — SZA

Song of the year

"A &W" — Lana Del Rey

"Anti-Hero" — Taylor Swift

"Butterfly" — Jon Batiste

"Dance the Night" — Dua Lipa

"Flowers" — Miley Cyrus

"Kill Bill" — SZA

"Vampire" — Olivia Rodrigo

"What Was I Made For?" — Billie Eilish

Record of the year

"Worship" — Jon Batiste

"Not Strong Enough" — boygenius

"Flowers" — Miley Cyrus

"What Was I Made For?" — Billie Eilish

"On My Mama" — Victoria Monét

"Vampire" — Olivia Rodrigo

"Anti—Hero" — Taylor Swift

"Kill Bill" — SZA

Best new artist

Gracie Abrams

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Best pop vocal album

"chemistry" — Kelly Clarkson

"Endless Summer Vacation" — Miley Cyrus

"GUTS" — Olivia Rodrigo

"-" (Subtract) — Ed Sheeran

"Midnights" — Taylor Swift

Best pop solo performance

"Flowers" — Miley Cyrus

"Paint the Town Red" — Doja Cat

"What Was I Made For?" — Billie Eilish

"Vampire" — Olivia Rodrigo

"Anti-Hero" — Taylor Swift

Best pop dance recording

"Baby Don't Hurt Me" — David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray

"Miracle" — Calvin Harris feat. Ellie Goulding

"Padam Padam" — Kylie Minogue

"One in a Million" — Bebe Rexha and David Guetta

"Rush" — Troye Sivan

Best pop duo/group performance

"Thousand Miles" — Miley Cyrus ft. Brandi Carlile

"Candy Necklace" — Lana Del Rey feat. Jon Batiste

"Never Felt So Alone" — Labrinth feat. Billie Eilish

"Karma" — Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice

"Ghost In The Machine" — SZA ft. Phoebe Bridgers

Best dance/electronic music album

"Playing Robots Into Heaven" — James Blake

"For That Beautiful Feeling" — The Chemical Brothers

"Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)" — Fred again..

"Kx5" — Kx5

"Quest For Fire" — Skrillex

Best rock album

"But Here We Are" — Foo Fighters

"Starcatcher" — Greta Van Fleet

"72 Seasons" — Metallica

"This Is Why" — Paramore

"In Times New Roman…" — Queens of the Stone Age

Best alternative music album

"The Car" — Arctic Monkeys

"the record" — boygenius

"Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd" — Lana Del Rey

"Cracker Island" — Gorillaz

"I Inside the Old Year Dying" — PJ Harvey

Best country solo performance

"In Your Love" — Tyler Childers

"Buried" — Brandy Clark

"Fast Car" — Luke Combs

"The Last Thing on My Mind" — Dolly Parton

"White Horse" — Chris Stapleton

Best country album

"Rolling Up the Welcome Mat" — Kelsea Ballerini

"Brothers Osborne" — Brothers Osborne

"Zach Bryan" — Zach Bryan

"Rustin' in the Rain" — Tyler Childers

"Bell Bottom Country" — Lainey Wilson

Best Americana album

"Brandy Clark" — Brandy Clark

"The Chicago Sessions" — Rodney Crowell

"You're the One" — Rhiannon Giddens

"Weathervanes" — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

"The Returner" — Allison Russell

Best música Mexicana album (including Tejano)

"Bordado a Mano" — Ana Bárbara

"La Sánchez" — Lila Downs

"Motherflower" — Flor de Toloache

"Amor Como en las Películas de Antes" — Lupita Infante

"GÉNESIS" — Peso Pluma

Best R &B album

"Girls Night Out" — Babyface

"What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe)" — Coco Jones

"Special Occasion" — Emily King

"JAGUAR II" — Victoria Monét

"CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP" — Summer Walker

Best melodic rap performance

"Sittin' On Top Of The World" — Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage

"Attention" — Doja Cat

"Spin Bout U" — Drake & 21 Savage

"All My Life" — Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole

"Low" — SZA

Best rap song

"Attention" — Doja Cat

"Barbie World" — Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice feat. Aqua

"Just Wanna Rock" — Lil Uzi Vert

"Rich Flex" — Drake and 21 Savage

"SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS" — Killer Mike feat. André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane

Best score soundtrack for visual media (includes film and television)

"Barbie" — Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, composers

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" — Ludwig Göransson, composer

"The Fabelmans" — John Williams, composer

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" — John Williams, composer

"Oppenheimer" — Ludwig Göransson, composer

Best African music performance

"Amapiano" — ASAKE and Olamide

"City Boys" — Burna Boy

"UNAVAILABLE" — Davido feat. Musa Keys

"Rush" — Ayra Starr

"Water" — Tyla

Producer of the year, non-classical

Jack Antonoff

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the year, non-classical