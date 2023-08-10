With the Writers Guild and SAG-AFTRA strikes putting Hollywood on pause, this year's Emmy Awards have officially been bumped from their original airdate of Sept. 18.
The new airdate for the 75th Emmy Awards is now Jan. 14, 2024, according to a joint statement from the Television Academy and Fox. It will take place at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live and will air live beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.
Notably, the organization didn't mention the strikes as the reason behind the shift, but with the ongoing union actions, a telecast on its previous date would have meant a broadcast with no writers and no SAG-affiliated stars.
The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live on Saturday, Jan. 6, and Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, with an edited presentation airing Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on FXX.
Nominations for this year's Emmys were announced in July, with "Succession" leading the pack with 27 nods. Following closely behind are "The Last of Us" with 24, "The White Lotus" with 23 and "Ted Lasso" with 21.
