Maksim Chmerkovskiy stepped out with son Shai at the "Garfield" premiere over the weekend.
The "Dancing with the Stars" pro hit the orange carpet -- a perfect choice honoring the lasagna-loving cartoon cat -- with his 7-year-old mini-me at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 19 in Hollywood.
The father-son duo kept it casual for the world premiere of the Chris Pratt-starring film.
A joint Instagram post between Chmerkovskiy and Shai ahead after the event showed the two preparing for the adorable outing.
"Had to hold papa's hand at the premiere of @garfieldmovie yesterday," the post, written from Shai's point of view, was captioned. "We had to practice at home 'cause he was nervous 🙄."
The post continued, "The movie was FANTASTIC and we both highly recommend it!"
In addition to Shai, Chmerkovskiy is dad to son Rio, who turns 1 this June.
He shares both children with his wife and fellow "DWTS" pro Peta Murgatroyd. The couple announced in February that they're pregnant with their third child, another baby boy.