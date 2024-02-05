Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are going to be parents of three.

On Monday, the "Dancing with the Stars" pros shared a joint Instagram post featuring a video from the moment Murgatroyd revealed to Chmerkovskiy that she was pregnant again.

"He is not gonna know what hit him!" Murgatroyd says as she FaceTimes her husband.

She then tells Chmerkovskiy that she was feeling really nauseous and sick and that she did a test. Murgatroyd then hints at needing a bigger house with another bedroom before holding two bottles in her hands and revealing the positive pregnancy test.

"This is what I'm trying to tell you," Murgatroyd says.

"Babe! Stop, no way! What? Babe! You're pregnant?!" Chmerkovskiy replies.

"Yes, I'm pregnant," Murgatroyd tells Chmerkovskiy. "Cancel everything because we gotta look for a house."

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd attend "The Great Wolf Pack: A Call to Adventure" event at Great Wolf Lodge in Garden Grove, CA, 2022. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Before ending their call, Murgatroyd tells Chmerkovskiy, "Love you, father of three."

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy welcomed their son Rio John Chmerkovskiy on June 18, 2023, through in vitro fertilization. The couple had previously opened up about their "constant struggle and heartache" to have a second child.

They are also parents to son Shai Chmerkovskiy, whom they welcomed in January 2017.

In the Instagram post they shared Monday, the couple wrote that the news of baby No. 3 was "very unexpected at (4 months postpartum with Rio) but we are sooooo happy and so ready to be a family of 5 soon!"

"After everything we've been through with miscarriages and IVF we're beyond blessed and know we are uber lucky for this miracle to happen to us," they added. "We're just so happy that we can finally tell you guys the good news."