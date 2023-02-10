Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are showing off their best dance moves.

In a joint Instagram post, the "Dancing With the Stars" pros, who are expecting their second child, shared a fun video of the both of them performing a choreographed routine to "Pretty Girls Walk" by Big Boss Vette.

ABC via Getty Images Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd attend the 2022 ESPYs, July 20, 2022, in Hollywood, Calif.

"Oh we're in this!!! Finally!!! Lt's go!!!" they wrote in the caption. "1) It's hilarious that we've waited for Peta Murgatroyd to be fully pregnant to start doing any dancing here."

"2) If you know Maksim Chmerkovskiy, you know he REALLY did NOT want to be part of this," they continued. "But if you actually know him you'll be able to see the exact move that changed his mind."

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy announced last month that they're expecting "Chmerkovskiy #2."

"After 2 years of constant struggle and heartache, 3 miscarriages and a failed embryo transfer… we have a healthy bun in the oven," Murgatroyd wrote in an Instagram post at the time. "It was a shock to all of us and we found out right before I was going in for my second round of IVF."

Last year, the couple opened up about their experience with fertility struggles. Murgatroyd told People that she had suffered three miscarriages in the last few years.