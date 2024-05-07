Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo delivered a moving performance at the Met Gala.
In a video shared by Grande on TikTok, the two stars of the upcoming "Wicked" films took the stage and performed their rendition of "When You Believe" by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey on Monday evening.
Grande captioned the video with a green heart emoji and a bubbles emoji, a nod to the upcoming "Wicked" films, in which Grande will play Glinda and Erivo will play Elphaba.
Watch a snippet of their performance here.
Ahead of their performance, the stars shared a sweet moment together on the Met Gala carpet.
Grande arrived in a mother-of-pearl gown by Jonathan Anderson for Loewe, and Erivo arrived in a two-piece tuxedo gown with pink flower petals by Thom Browne.
In addition to Grande performing with Erivo, Grande performed a set of her hit songs. The singer shared a few videos on TikTok of the moment she began her performances that night, in which she was carried into the venue by her backup dancers and delivered an rendition of "Once Upon a Dream" from the Disney film, "Sleeping Beauty," which was also a nod to this year's Met Gala theme: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."
Watch her entrance here.
She then sang "Into You," "7 Rings," "We Can't Be Friends" and "Yes, And?"
"Had the honor and most special time performing at @metmuseum in @maisonmargiela by the one and only brilliant angel of all @jgalliano (how i wept in our fitting !!!!)," Grande said in the caption of one of her videos about the dress she wore on stage. "thank you so much @voguemagazine, Anna Wintour and @metmusuem for having me."
Grande ended the message of her caption, in which she also thanked Baz Lughrmann, her dancers, musicians and more, by shouting out Erivo.
"Last but most ~certainly~🫧 not least, thank you to the divine and magical @cynthiaerivo for joining me in the end and for lighting up the museum brighter than any star in the sky ever could."
"it was my honor to have you and to sing with you as always," Grande added. "i love you ! 🫧"