Kim Kardashian arrived at the 2024 Met Gala in a unique look.
The reality star and SKIMS founder, who donned platinum blonde hair, wore a corseted silver sparkly gown with a long sleeved silver wrap that draped over her shoulders on Monday evening.
On Instagram, Kardashian shared a photo in her look and shared that the gown was Margiela by John Galliano.
"It's custom John Galliano couture," Kardashian told Vogue in an interview on the carpet. "It's all metal. Metal lace. It's beautiful."
Kardashian's sisters, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner also walked the carpet, as well as their mom, Kris Jenner.
"I look forward to seeing my sisters," Kardashian said. "We're in a group chat before we get here and it's like we all get nervous no matter how many times we've been... it's just like a fun family thing."
