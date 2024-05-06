Singer Tyla attended her first Met Gala Monday night and stepped out on the carpet in a Balmain dress designed by Olivier Rousteing.
The gown that Tyla wore was made of sand and hugged her body. The dress also included a long train.
In keeping with the night's theme, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," and the evening's dress code, "The Garden of Time," the "Water" singer accessorized her look with an hour glass in one hand and gold jewelry.
"We molded the body of Tyla a couple of months ago and we made sure that she could be covered [in] sand," Rousteing told Vogue in an interview. "The idea was like she could dress once -- this dress -- and may be part of the museum. That was the concept of it."
Rousteing also wore a top made out of sand that had a sculpture of a face.
With the unique material of the dress, the "Water" artist had some assistance walking the carpet when she was lifted up the stairs.
See all the looks from the night here.