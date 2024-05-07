"Wicked" co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo both hit the 2024 Met Gala carpet together at the star-studded event Monday night.
Grande wore a long sparkling white dress while Erivo wore a bright- pink rose pedal adorned outfit including a cropped-suit on top with a sparkling black dress bottom that flowed for several feet behind her.
Grande spoke about her dress on the red carpet with Vogue.
"This is actual mother of pearl made by Loewe. Jonathan Anderson's vision for this was to have me in Mother of Pearl, which coincidentally is my birthstone. And I loved the tie-in of the opalescence of the little hues of pink and green of course for Glinda's bubble for Wicked," Grande told La La Anthony from Vogue on the carpet, mentioning the thematic tie-in to her forthcoming movie. "I think it's just the perfect thing because pearls are just made in the most unexpected ways and you'll never know what you'll find in the most unexpected places."
Grande also said her time working on "Wicked" was "the most extraordinary, transformative, and beautiful experience I've ever had in my life."
Grande also shared her love for Erivo in the interview.
"Working with Cynthia and getting to know and love her has changed my life as well," said Grande.
Jeff Goldblum, who also stars in the film set to hit theaters Nov. 27, also hit the Met Gala carpet in a sleek suit with retro-looking glasses and jewelry hanging from his jacket.
In the upcoming movie, Grande will play Glinda and Erivo will star as Elphaba.
Grande and Erivo both dressed to the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" theme of this year's Met Gala.
