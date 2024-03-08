Ariana Grande dropped a new music video on Friday following the release of her new album, "eternal sunshine."

In the music video for "we can't be friends (wait for your love)," which is on her new album, Grande stars as Peaches, a woman looking to erase memories with a former love, played by actor Evan Peters.

The music video opens with Grande filling out paperwork at a clinic called "Brighter Days," with a focus on a disclosure statement: "You have given extensive thought behind your decision and give 'Brighter Days Inc.' the exclusive permission to remove this person completely from your memory."

Ariana Grande and Evan Peters appear in this screengrab image from Grande's new music video, "we can't be friends (wait for your love)(official music video)." Ariana Grande/YouTube

Grande is then escorted into a room where the process of erasing the memories begins. During the event, we see past memories between Grande's and Peters' characters and the timeline of their romance until all the memories have disappeared and are replaced with new ones.

In the chorus of the song, Grande sings: "We can't be friends / But I'd like to just pretend / You cling to your papers and pens / Wait until you like me again / Wait for your love."

The singer shared a clip of the music video on Instagram, to which her family reacted in the comments section.

"I can't stop sobbing," Grande's brother Frankie Grande wrote. "My sister, I believe this is the best work of your life. I am beyond proud. Thank you for sharing this piece with the world. I know it will bring healing and peace to so many people. Me among them. Wow. I'm floored. I love you so much!"

"The most beautiful, painful, cleansing and emotional journey I have taken in a long time!" Grande's mom Joan Grande wrote. "Ariana …. brilliant!!!"

"eternal sunshine" is Grande's seventh studio album. The first single she released from the album was "yes, and?" in January.