The fans were right: Ariana Grande's new album is titled "eternal sunshine."

Grande's seventh album will be out March 8 and is now available for preorder.

When the teaser for the video for the album's first single "yes, and?" came out, fans speculated that the album would be called "eternal sunshine" because of a shot of a business card with some coordinates.

Ariana Grande announced her new album “eternal sunshine,” out March 8, 2024. Republic Records

Those coordinates were for Montauk, New York, which was the setting of the Jim Carrey film "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind." Grande left a red heart in the comments of a fan's Instagram post advancing the theory.

Grande's connection to the film is twofold: One, she has said Jim Carrey was her childhood crush, and two, the movie was apparently a favorite of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, who died in September 2018.

Ariana Grande announced her new album "eternal sunshine," out March 8, 2024. Katia Temkin

No other details about the album, such as a track list, have been released, but Grande confirmed not long ago that the artwork for "yes, and?" is also one of the covers of the album.