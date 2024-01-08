When Ariana Grande announced her new single "yes, and?" over the weekend, she also -- unbeknownst to fans -- revealed one of her new album covers.

On her Instagram Story on Monday, Grande posted the artwork that she shared when she announced the single -- a blurred photo of her face -- and wrote, "P.S. i couldn't wait any longer to tell you that although this is not the album title, it is indeed the album cover (well... one of them!)."

Also on her Instagram Story, the singer wished her "Wicked" co-star Cynthia Erivo a happy birthday: the singer and actress turns 37 on Jan. 8. "Happy Birthday to my sister @cynthiaerivo," Grande captioned a photo of them holding hands.

She continued, "I love you so much words simply do not suffice i am so grateful to be in each other's orbits forever, for our laughs and our cries, our creations, our friendship and for the ways that i have been sincerely, permanently changed by knowing you (for good -- oy! I couldn't resist)."

Grande was referring to "For Good," one of the most famous songs from "Wicked."

In the upcoming film, Grande plays Galinda -- later Glinda, the Good Witch -- while Cynthia plays Elphaba, the future Wicked Witch of the West.

"Wicked: Part One" arrives in November.