Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones chase tornadoes in new heart-pounding 'Twisters' trailer: Watch here
A new trailer for the highly anticipated "Twisters" film is here.
Daisy Edgar-Jones is featured in the new trailer, which dropped Wednesday, as Kate Cooper, a former storm chaser, who crosses paths with Tyler Owens, played by Glen Powell, a reckless social-media superstar who thrives on storm-chasing.
The trailer opens with a dramatic scene at what appears to be a rodeo. Sirens erupt, signaling a tornado is on the way, and chaos ensues, with people scrambling for safety as cars and debris are swept into the air.
The trailer flashes to Kate being asked by a colleague, played by Anthony Ramos, to help track down a storm in Oklahoma. The two then find themselves on the ground tracking the tornado in real time.
Tyler appears next in the trailer, taking a slightly different approach to tracking tornadoes with his truck and storm equipment.
"You think you can disrupt a volcano," Tyler tells Kate at one point.
"In theory," Kate replies. "But in the field, in the moment, I got it wrong."
The trailer comes to a climax when the two, along with their crew of storm chasers, discover twin tornadoes that appear to combine in the sky
"It's alright to be scared," Tyler says between dramatic clips, including a water tower crumbling and what appears to be a refinery exploding. "Fear's the reason you do it."
"You don't face your fears, you ride 'em," he adds.
The new trailer comes three months after a first-look trailer was released by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment during the Super Bowl.
Two-time Oscar nominee Lee Isaac Chung, the filmmaker behind "Minari," is directing the film with a script from Mark L. Smith, who co-wrote "The Revenant" and "The Boys in the Boat."
The film is a sequel to Jan de Bont's 1996 classic "Twister," which starred Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton as estranged spouses Jo and Bill, storm chasers on the verge of divorce who join forces to chase tornadoes in Oklahoma in order to test the research device they created to study storms.
"Twister" earned nearly $500 million at the worldwide box office and received two Academy Award nominations, one for best sound and one for best visual effects.
"Twisters" will be released in theaters July 19.
See the trailer below.