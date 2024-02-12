The first trailer for "Twisters," the highly anticipated sequel to the 1996 film "Twister," is finally here.

In the trailer for the upcoming film, Kate Cooper (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Tyler Owens (Glen Powell) play storm chasers who join forces to "try to predict, and possibly tame, the immense power of tornadoes," according to the trailer description.

The trailer shows the pair getting up close and personal with several horrifying tornadoes that rip through towns, tear down telephone wires and wrecking havoc.

"You don't face your fears," said Powell's character. "You ride them," he finished, displaying the spirit of the storm-chasers.

"As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler and their competing teams find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives," according to the film's description.

Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment dropped the trailer for the film, which arrives in theaters July 19, during the Super Bowl Sunday night.

Two-time Oscar nominee Lee Isaac Chung, the filmmaker behind "Minari," is directing the film with a script from Mark L. Smith, who co-wrote "The Revenant" and "The Boys in the Boat."

The film is a sequel to Jan de Bont's 1996 classic that starred Helen Hunt and late actor Bill Paxton as estranged spouses Jo and Bill, storm chasers on the verge of divorce who join forces to chase tornados in Oklahoma in order to test the research device they created to study the storms.

"Twister" earned nearly $500 million at the worldwide box office and received two Academy Award nominations, one for best sound and one for best visual effects.