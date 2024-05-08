Cynthia Erivo is opening up about her "special" performance with Ariana Grande at the Met Gala on Monday night.
In a sweet Instagram post she shared Wednesday, Erivo explained how grateful she was when Grande asked her to take the stage with her and how much she loves her "Wicked" co-star.
"Hey Ari? You know this already but I love you and thank you," Erivo wrote in the caption of an Instagram post which featured photos and videos of her and Grande onstage at the Met Gala on Monday evening. "You'll never really know what it meant to me, because I don't have the words."
Erivo, who plays Elphaba in the upcoming "Wicked" film alongside Grande, who plays Glinda, also shared in her post the story behind how the performance came to be.
"So a few months ago I was minding my business on the way to something or other, when I get a call from @arianagrande which for us is nothing out of the ordinary since we speak almost every day, that's what sisters do…." she wrote.
"Anyway, I answer the phone and she sounds excited, she tells me she's been asked to perform at the Met gala," Erivo continued. "That news would have been enough, and I was poised to pour out libations of 'congratulations!!' But before I could, she goes on to say that she wants me to sing a final song with her. I would come to find out that she actually asked if they thought I would say yes to doing so, which prompted her call, as if I would refuse."
"So she asks me if I'd sing with her… my answer is yes!!" Erivo said.
The song that the duo sang onstage was "When You Believe" by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey. A video of the performance Grande shared on social media shows them belting out the song together.
"Here's the thing," Erivo continued. "In the leadup, part of me doesn't believe it'll happen, because quite frankly she has a big enough job to do without our duet, and I have weird anxieties about being let down. But Ari showed up bold and bright, and made some space for me on a stage that was hers for the night."
"I don't think I'll ever forget it," she added. "I'm so grateful. And to everyone that made that a special moment for me too?! I hope your lives are filled with endless abundance."
Grande replied to Erivo in the comments, writing, "how i love you!!!!!!!!!!!! You were the first thing i thought of. i said i'll figure out the beginning and the middle but i know how it has to end"
"thank you for joining me, it was my honor," Grande added. "i love you, i love you!"
See Erivo's post with clips from her and Grande's Met Gala performance here.