After stunning the Met Gala crowd by walking two entirely different looks down the red carpet, Zendaya pulled out yet another look one inside -- this time with bleached eyebrows.
After ditching the two more voluminous gowns from the carpet on Monday night, the actress slipped into a heavily beaded, plunging custom dress by Greek designer Celia Kritharioti who has dressed stars like Beyonce, Christina Aguilera, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss and more in her decadent creations.
Having already gone through two makeup looks, Zendaya's glam team scaled back her makeup by swapping her thinly-penciled brows from earlier in the evening for the bleached brow look of her second look, a move that let her bronzed, glowing skin take center stage.
Zendaya and her stylist, Law Roach, eschewed heavy jewelry, too, instead adding a simple pair of dangly earrings to finish the look.
While she and Roach have yet to comment on this third look, at least one person close to Zendaya has been loud about his feelings for her: Her boyfriend, Tom Holland.
Holland, who was not in attendance, posted his admiration from afar on Tuesday with two snaps of his beloved on his Instagram grid with three heart-eyes for the caption.
It's the second time he's shown Zendaya some love on socials this week after his last grid post from April 27 featuring her new film, "Challengers," for which the actress had gone all out on recent red carpets. Combined with her starring role in "Dune 2" and the impeccable looks she and Roach pulled for that as well and a dual American and British Vogue cover releases, 2024 is shaping up to go down as the year Zendaya reigned as fashion's queen supreme.