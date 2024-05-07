Pamela Anderson walked the red carpet for the first time at the Met Gala in New York on Monday evening.
Anderson was all smiles as she posed in an ethereal sand-colored Oscar de la Renta gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline, white and pink diamonds from Pandora, and nude feathers in her blond hair.
"For her Met Gala debut, Pamela Anderson wears a custom pleated fawn chiffon gown with organza cherry blossom tendrils and wisteria vines," the luxury design house shared in an Instagram story.
Pandora added in a separate Instagram post that Anderson's jewelry highlighted "a mix of vintage and modern touches" and that her look was "inspired by the elements of nature Pamela loves most in her garden."
This year's gala, an annual benefit for The Costume Institute at The Metropolitan Museum of Art and one of fashion's biggest nights, showcased the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition and attendees were asked to dress in a theme inspired by "The Garden of Time," a short story by the late English writer J.G. Ballard.
Anderson also peeled back the curtains on the elegant evening by sharing a lighthearted Instagram video post featuring her running through one of the exhibitions at the The Met and through nearby Central Park, reminiscent of the iconic scene in "Cinderella."
"From one garden to the next… 🤍🧚♀️ A special thank you to @theofficialpandora and @oscardelarenta for the most beautiful evening… ✨" she captioned her post.
Anderson has been making headlines in the last year for embracing her natural beauty and showcasing more of her makeup-free looks at high-profile events.
"I'd rather show my freckles… It's fun getting old. It's a relief. And at a certain age we just look younger and fresher without make up. This is me - I'm happy with who I am right now. It's a new world and I'm very grateful for all of the love," Anderson wrote in a February 2023 Instagram post.