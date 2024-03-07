Pamela Anderson's makeup-free era is still going strong.

The actress is front and center for CR Fashion Book's Audacious Issue 24, in all her barefaced beauty glory.

Photographed by Roe Ethridge, Anderson donned several high fashion looks for the spread including a nude-toned sheer Attico jumpsuit that was paired with Schiaparelli peep-toe pumps and Pandora jewels.

Pamela Anderson is continuing her makeup-free streak in a new spread for CR Fashion Book. Roe Ethridg/Courtesy of CR Fashion Book

There's also a fierce photo of Anderson wearing an extraordinary metallic Courrèges cape paired with a black denim maxi skirt by Rick Owens.

The "Baywatch" alum spoke to the outlet for an accompanying story about her recent decision to go makeup-free, saying, "I was doing it for the girls."

She continued, "I just think, the social media world and the fantasy, especially in fashion and film, those places are escapism, but this everyday stuff… I felt like it's OK to just be."

Further speaking to her personal renaissance and self-image, Anderson mentioned not being a "damsel in distress," and putting herself in crazy situations and surviving them.

"Why can't we be the heroes of our own life story?" she added.

Anderson's most recent makeup-free feature for CR Fashion Book follows another high fashion magazine cover she starred in for Highsnobiety.

She opened up to the outlet about what her sons and agents thought about her taking on the shoot without a glam team.

"My boys were like, 'Mom, you must have a glam team.' And my agents were like, 'You have to have a glam team! Where's the stylist?' I go, 'I know how to put a dress on myself. I don't need someone buttoning up my blouse. I got this.' And they were just horrified," Anderson said.