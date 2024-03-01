Pamela Anderson isn't afraid to unapologetically thrive in her makeup-free era, no matter what anyone thinks -- including her own family.

The actress is Highsnobiety's spring 2024 issue cover star, and she's seen wearing a variety of stylish looks, sans makeup.

She opened up to the publication about what her sons and agents thought about her taking on the shoot without a glam team.

My boys were like, 'Mom, you must have a glam team.' And my agents were like, 'You have to have a glam team! Where's the stylist?' I go, 'I know how to put a dress on myself. I don't need someone buttoning up my blouse. I got this.' And they were just horrified," Anderson said.

The "Baywatch" alum's sons, whom she shares with Mötley Crüe musician Tommy Lee, include Brandon Thomas Lee, 27, and Dylan Jagger Lee, who's 26.

Pamela Anderson attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on Dec. 4, 2023 in London. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images, FILE

Anderson, who's made many recent makeup-free appearances, went on to share that her hiatus from glam is a "healing experience."

She opened up last year to ELLE about her decision, saying her bare-faced choice has been "freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious, too."

While the actress does seem to be owning her makeup-free era, she did have a full-on glam moment via a collaboration with Smashbox Cosmetics that launched in February.

Anderson fronted the makeup brand's new "Isn't It Iconic" Original Photo Finish Primer Campaign while channeling '90s nostalgia. She's seen smiling while wearing nude-toned lipstick, smoky eye makeup, mascara and pencil-thin eyebrows.

Speaking about the campaign on Instagram, Anderson said "To each their own — Makeup is a fun extension of who we are, but it isn't all we are."

She also said she was "honored" to be a part of the campaign and felt like it was "a fun wink to the past."

"Though it's not my aesthetic now … It was very flash back then … but those were the days…," Anderson said. "Rock'n roll … bedazzled, shiny everything … silver, black and red … oh my ha."