Pamela Anderson is baring all and loving it.

The 55-year-old "Baywatch" alum recently shared a few portraits from her recent WWD shoot on Instagram, in which she isn't wearing a stitch of makeup, giving fans a glimpse of her all natural side.

The actress kicked off her caption writing, "I'd rather show my freckles."

She continued, "It's fun getting old. It's relief."

Anderson went on to share how she believes at a certain age we all tend to look "younger and fresher" sans makeup.

"This is me, I'm happy with who I am right now," she added. "It's a new world and I'm very grateful for all of the love."

Since posting, Anderson's photos have received a lot of love with many complimenting her fresh-faced look.

Actress Bethany Joy Lenz reflected on seeing Anderson during a visit to the "Home Improvement" set as a teenager in the '90s and thinking Anderson was "the prettiest woman I'd ever seen." She also said, "I noticed the way you interacted with crew and how kind you were. Been a fan ever since. I can't wait to see what’s next for you."

In addition to the photos posted, Anderson also shared a look at WWD's Feb. 9 digital cover, for which she was photographed up close.

In an interview with the publication, also published on Feb. 9, Anderson said, "I really feel powerful right now when everything's very pared down. I like to see my freckles. I like when my hair isn't done. I like just a really fresh face."