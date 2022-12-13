New photos of Pamela Anderson have been released ahead of the actress, model and activist's upcoming documentary.

"Pamela, A Love Story" is described as "an intimate and humanizing portrait of one of the world's most famous blonde bombshells" and one that "follows the trajectory of Pamela Anderson's life and career from small town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist and doting mother."

The documentary, from director Ryan White, drops Jan. 31, 2023, on Netflix.

Anderson rose to fame in the '90s, modeling for Playboy and starring on the TV lifeguard series "Baywatch" and the Tim Allen-led "Home Improvement."

Anderson penned a personal note to tease the film when it was first announced back in March.

"My life / A thousand imperfections / A million misperceptions / wicked, wild and lost / Nothing to live up to / I can only surprise you / Not a victim, but a survivor / & Alive to tell the real story," she wrote.

Anderson has been married six times and shares sons Brandon Thomas, 26, and Dylan Jagger, 24, with her first husband, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee. The couple's relationship was the subject of the 2022 Hulu series "Pam & Tommy."

Scroll down to see the throwback photos of Anderson.

Netflix Pamela Anderson in a still from the Netflix documentary "Pamela, A Love Story."

Netflix Pamela Anderson in a still from the Netflix documentary "Pamela, A Love Story."

Netflix Pamela Anderson in a still from the Netflix documentary "Pamela, A Love Story."

Netflix Pamela Anderson in a still from the Netflix documentary "Pamela, A Love Story."

Netflix Pamela Anderson in a still from the Netflix documentary "Pamela, A Love Story."