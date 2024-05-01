Jerry Seinfeld made the Los Angeles premiere for his new film "Unfrosted" a family affair, stepping out on the red carpet Tuesday with his three children and wife.
Seinfeld posed for photos with sons Julian and Shepherd Seinfeld, as well as wife Jessica Seinfeld and daughter Sascha Seinfeld.
"Unfrosted," Seinfeld's streaming comedy and directorial debut, hits Netflix on May 3 and stars Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant and more. Seinfeld stars as Bob Cabana in the film, which follows the origin story of a revolutionary breakfast pastry from rivals Kellogg's and Post Cereal.
The iconic comedian was also photographed at the premiere with co-stars Gaffigan, McCarthy, Bobby Moynihan and more.
Seinfeld spoke to "Good Morning America" recently about his directorial debut, joking about his decision to direct the film.
"That seems easier, I could just tell the guy what to do instead of telling the guy to tell the guy what to do," he said, joking.
He added, "It's still a lot of work, but it was all fun."
Seinfeld also lauded Grant, who plays Thurl Ravenscroft, the voice of the mascot Tony the Tiger, for his appearance in the film.
"Hugh Grant was the biggest thrill for me," said Seinfeld. "I'm a giant fan of his."
Seinfeld shared details about his upcoming film in 2021, sharing on X, then Twitter, that the film was written by the same writing team as "Bee Movie" and that there were "a few parts we did not make up."