The first trailer has popped up for Jerry Seinfeld's new hit breakfast comedy, "Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story."

In his directorial debut, Seinfeld stars as Bob Cabana in the film that follows the origin story of the revolutionary breakfast pastry between rivals Kellogg's and Post Cereal.

(L-R) Jerry Seinfeld, Adrian Martinez, Jack McBrayer, Thomas Lennon, Bobby Moynihan and James Marsden appear in a scene from the upcoming Netflix film "Unfrosted." John P. Johnson/Netflix

The trailer, which was released Thursday, begins with a close-up inside of a toaster and a countdown akin to a space launch, before Seinfeld's voiceover introduces the early 1960s setting when "the American morning was defined by milk and cereal."

Seinfeld, who directed, produced, and co-wrote the screenplay coming to Netflix on May 3, enlisted an A-list ensemble cast including Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant, Max Greenfield, Jim Gaffigan, James Marsden, Jack McBrayer, Thomas Lennon, Bobby Moynihan, Maria Bakalova, Dan Levy, Bill Burr, and more notable celebrities.

Jim Gaffigan, Fred Armisen, Jerry Seinfeld and Melissa McCarthy appear in a scene from the upcoming Netflix film "Unfrosted." John P. Johnson/Netflix

Netflix released a selection of photos from the movie scenes, including Hugh Grant dressed up as Tony the Tiger.

Hugh Grant appears in a scene from the upcoming Netflix film "Unfrosted." John P. Johnson/Netflix

(L-R) Amy Schumer, Max Greenfield, Melissa McCarthy, Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Gaffigan, Andy Daly, Ken Narasaki and Michael Joseph Pierce appear in a scene from the upcoming Netflix film "Unfrosted." John P. Johnson/Netflix

Melissa McCarthy, Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan appear in a scene from the upcoming Netflix film "Unfrosted." Courtesy of Netflix

Seinfeld, 69, who told "People" he's "been obsessed with Pop-Tarts" his whole life, first shared details of the comedic take on the grab-and-go breakfast invention on X back in 2021.

"My friend Spike Feresten, who was a writer on my show and is still a good friend of mine, thought we should make a movie out of the story, the real story, which we did," Seinfeld said.

Max Greenfield and Amy Schumer appear in a scene from the upcoming Netflix film "Unfrosted." John P. Johnson/Netflix

"Unfrosted" will stream on Netflix May 3.