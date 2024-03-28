Florence Pugh took Marvel fans behind the scenes of her next MCU movie, the star-studded "Thunderbolts," in her latest Instagram post.

The "Black Widow" actress, who also popped up in "Hawkeye," is dressed as her character, former assassin Yelena Belova, as she exits her studio trailer with a friendly, "Hey guys! How ya doin'?"

"I know that I've kind of dropped off for a little beat, but that's partly because I was whisked off to Atlanta to go and shoot a movie that I'm really not allowed to talk much about," she says as she walks.

"But I can show you some things, sneakily, as long as you don't tell anyone," she coyly adds.

Florence Pugh on the set of Marvel Studios' "Thunderbolts" in a video Pugh shared to Instagram on March 27, 2024. @FlorencePugh/Instagram

Pugh proceeds to walk across the studio lot before entering the studio, spinning her camera around as she pointing out crew members and pieces of the set, before arriving at the film's director, Jake Schreier.

"What are we allowed to say we're doing?" she asks, only for him to reply, "I don't think you're even allowed to be doing this." Pugh jokes back that "someone's going to come and rugby tackle me."

With that, she reveals "Thunderbolts" on the back of a director's chair and panning over to show a shot of her from the upcoming film.

The movie will see Pugh's Yelena team up with other MCU vets including David Harbour as Red Guardian; Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier; Wyatt Russell's John Walker/U.S. Agent and Julia Louis-Dreyfus' shadowy Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, among others.

"We're having an amazing time, and I can't wait for you to see what we've made!" Pugh says before signing off by blowing a kiss to camera.

"Thunderbolts" is slated for release on May 2, 2025.

