Florence Pugh is sharing her "Dune: Part Two" moment with her grandmother.

On Thursday, for the film's world premiere in Leicester Square, the "Dune: Part Two" actress walked the carpet with her grandmother, whom she calls Granzo Pat, and posed for photos.

Florence Pugh and grandmother Pat attend the World Premiere of "Dune: Part Two" in Leicester Square, Feb. 15, 2024, in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Pugh, who wore a custom Valentino brown sequin dress with a hood made by Pierpaolo Piccioli, was all smiles with her grandmother as she pointed and waved at photographers.

Another photo also showed Pugh giving her grandmother a kiss.

In 2022, Pugh took her Granzo Pat to the Venice International Film Festival. In an Instagram post, Pugh called it a "special" moment and said that her grandmother would attend a carpet with her again.

"Granzo Pat is remarkable," Pugh said in the caption of the post at the time. "I asked her if she'd ever do that again with me? 'Oh, I guess I should do then shouldn't i?'"

"Dune: Part Two" arrives in theaters on March 1.