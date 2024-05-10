Post Malone and Morgan Wallen have released their highly anticipated new collaboration, "I Had Some Help."
The new single and its accompanying music video arrived Friday.
Watch the official music video for "I Had Some Help" here.
Both artists have been teasing their collaboration since late last month. Malone also appeared during Wallen's set at Stagecoach, where they premiered the song to fans in attendance at the music festival.
The single will be featured on Malone's debut full-length country album this year, according to a press release.
In recent weeks, Malone has been previewing his country sound to his fanbase and sharing videos from the studio singing some country classics, like a cover of Garth Brooks' 1990 hit song "Friends in Low Places."