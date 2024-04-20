Taylor Swift's new single, "Fortnight," from her newly released double album, "The Tortured Poets Department," is already stuck in our heads and it now has a new music video to go with it.

The award-winning singer released the music video for "Fortnight," which features Post Malone, Friday evening, following the album release at midnight.

The video, which is in black and white, begins with Swift in a psych ward of sorts and wiping her face to reveal tattoos similar to Post Malone's. Then in another scene, she walks into a room wearing a black Victorian mourning dress, where others, including Post Malone, are typing on vintage typewriters. She types the lyrics of the song, "I love you, it's ruining my life."

The video then takes viewers to clips of her and Post Malone embracing as pieces of paper fall all around them. The music video ends with Taylor Swift sitting on top of a payphone in the rain as Post Malone reaches out to her from below.

In addition to Post Malone, Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles appear in the music video. The duo starred in the 1989 film, "Dead Poets Society."

"When I was writing the Fortnight music video, I wanted to show you the worlds I saw in my head that served as the backdrop for making this music," Swift wrote in an Instagram post about the music video. "Pretty much everything in it is a metaphor or a reference to one corner of the album or another."

"For me, this video turned out to be the perfect visual representation of this record and the stories I tell in it," she continued. "@postmalone blew me away on set as our tortured tragic hero and I'm so grateful to him for everything he put into this collaboration. I'm still laughing from getting to work with the coolest guys on earth, @ethanhawke and @mrjoshcharles (tortured poets, meet your colleagues from down the hall, the dead poets)."

Taylor Swift and Post Malone appear in this screengrab from Swift's music video, "Fortnight." Taylor Swift

She also thanked her team behind the music video which included cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, production designer Ethan Tobman and editor Chancler Haynes.

"The entire crew made this a dream to shoot," Swift said. "Thank you to everyone involved and everyone who has watched it!!"

Hawke and Charles also took to Instagram and shared a photo from the video.

Taylor Swift, Josh Charles and Ethan Hawke appear in this screengrab from Swift's music video, "Fortnight." Taylor Swift

"I've admired Taylor for a long time, but meeting her in person took my fandom to a whole new level," Charles said in his post. "Genuine, kind, approachable, and just an all around stellar human being -- Not to mention a kick a-- director to boot!"

In his post, Hawke wrote, "'Todd' & 'Knox' from DEAD POETS SOCIETY are now PhDs in THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. It's quite an honor."

"Thank you @taylorswift for the opportunity to be in the music video for your song FORTNIGHT feat. @postmalone," he added.

Ahead of the release of the music video, Swift shared a post on Instagram with Post Malone to announce "Fortnight" was the album's first single.

"The first single from The Tortured Poets Department is…………. Fortnight featuring @postmalone 🤍," she captioned her post before going on to describe working with Post.

She continued, "I’ve been such a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever."

She added, "I got to witness that magic come to life firsthand when we worked together on Fortnight."

Swift also teased a short clip of the music video on Thursday afternoon, hours before dropping "Tortured Poets Department."

"At this hearing, I stand before my fellow members of The Tortured Poets Department with a summary of my findings," she captioned the teaser.

Along with Swift's collaboration with Post Malone on her 11th studio album, Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine is also featured on the song, "Florida!!!"

