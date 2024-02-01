Taylor Swift is the most powerful person in the music business, according to Billboard's annual Power 100 list.

Billboard noted that behind-the-scenes figures like record company and streaming platform CEOs, lawyers and managers usually make the big moves, but that this year, "the mastermind behind most of the industry's record-breaking achievements ... was an artist herself."

In an interview with the outlet, Swift offered words of advice to other executives about trying new things and taking risks.

"The piece of advice I would give to the other executives on this list is that the best ideas are usually ones without industry precedent," she said. "The biggest crossroads moments of my career came down to sticking to my instincts when my ideas were looked at with skepticism. When someone says to me, 'But that has never been done successfully before,' it fires me up."

In this Oct. 11, 2023 file photo, Taylor Swift attends "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14, in Los Angeles. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, FILE

"We have to take strategic risks every day in this industry, but every once in a while, you have to really trust your gut and take a flying leap," she continued. "My rerecordings are my favorite example of this, and I'm extremely grateful to my team and fans for taking that leap with me because it absolutely changed my life."

Swift didn't just dominate the music industry this past year, either. Another huge leap the artist took was the release of her "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" film, which raked in a whopping $261.6 million at the global box office.