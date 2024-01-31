With the 2024 Grammys just days away, many fans are wondering if Travis Kelce will attend with Taylor Swift.

During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end dashed our hopes for the couple to walk the red carpet together.

"I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she's nominated for," he said.

Swift is up for six Grammys at this year's awards show, including album of the year, song of the year, record of the year and more.

The reason he can't attend? Kelce, whose team recently secured the AFC title and is headed to Super Bowl LVIII, said that Saturday, the day before the Grammys, is a practice day, and Sunday, the day of the ceremony, is a travel day.

"Unfortunately, I gotta get ready for this big ole Super Bowl that we got in a week," he added.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game in Baltimore, MD, Jan. 28, 2024. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Kansas City will face the San Francisco 49ers in this year's Super Bowl, which takes place Feb. 11 in Las Vegas.

Kelce and Swift did manage to squeeze in some face time over the weekend, even celebrating together on the field after Kansas City defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game Sunday night.

With the Grammys question settled, the only remaining question is whether Swift can make it to the Super Bowl to watch Kelce play after performing in Tokyo.