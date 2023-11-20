Travis Kelce is opening up about what he admires most about Taylor Swift.

"I've never been a man of words," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end told WSJ. Magazine for its December/January cover story. "Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been f------ mind-blowing. I'm learning every day."

"I've never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them… I've never dealt with it," Kelce added. "But at the same time, I'm not running away from any of it… The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she's just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that, I better not be the one acting all strange."

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are seen leaving the SNL after party on Oct. 15, 2023 in New York. Mega/GC Images via Getty Images

Kelce and Swift have kept their relationship mostly private, and Kelce isn't dishing a lot of details about their first date, which included dinner in New York City, but he did share what he says happened behind-the-scenes that helped lead him to Swift.

"There were definitely people she knew, [who] knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: 'Yo! Did you know he was coming?' I had somebody playing Cupid," said Kelce, who mentioned that some of the who helped in the process were members of Swift's family.

"She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out," he added.

In September, Swift attended the Chicago Bears versus Kansas City Chiefs game at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium alongside Kelce's mom Donna. Following the game, the two were seen driving away in a convertible Kelce called a "getaway car," alluding to Swift's 2017 song of the same name.

Swift also attended the New York Jets versus Kansas City game in October to support Kelce alongside friends Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Sophie Turner and Hugh Jackman.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have dinner at the Waverly Inn, Oct. 15, 2023, in New York City. Gotham/GC Images via Getty Images

During his conversation with WSJ. Magazine, Kelce also noted one thing he's being extra careful about while navigating his relationship with Swift.

"The biggest thing to me: make sure I don't say anything that I would push Taylor away," he said, adding that his core group of friends were telling him the same.

"Everybody around me [is] telling me: 'Don't f--- this up!' And me sitting here saying: 'Yeah -- I got it," Kelce said.

When it comes to what the NFL player and music super star have in common, Kelce says it's shared values on family and work.

"Everybody knows I'm a family guy," he said. "Her team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley."