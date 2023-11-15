Travis Kelce is addressing his encounter with Taylor Swift's dad, Scott Swift, during a viral moment over the weekend.

During his new "New Heights" podcast episode that he hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce, a center for the Philadelphia Eagle, the Kansas City tight end discussed his attendance at Taylor Swift's Buenos Aires concert in Argentina on Saturday when the singer changed her lyrics to her tune "Karma" by adding a nod to the NFL player onstage.

The "Midnights" singer referenced Travis when belting out the versus "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me," instead of the original line, "Karma is the guy on the screen, coming straight home to me."

In a video captured by a fan obtained by ABC News, Travis can be seen missing a high five invite from Scott Swift while the two were standing next to each other in what appeared to be a VIP tent at the concert.

While playing the clip during their podcast session, Jason confronted Travis about the interaction, saying, "You also left Scott hanging."

In response, Travis said, "Yeah, Mr. Swift, I apologize big guy and I missed that."

"I never miss a high-five too. Big high-five guy. It's the most electric thing you can do at an event, so sorry, Mr. Swift," he added.

Last weekend marked another appearance by Travis and Taylor Swift who have been spotted spending time together recently although the pair has not confirmed their relationship status to the public.

In September, the two were also seen driving away in a convertible that Travis called a "getaway car," alluding to the singer's 2017 song of the same name after Swift made a surprise appearance at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium.

Reflecting on recent life events on the "New Heights" podcast in the same month, Travis said at the time, "I'm enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend."