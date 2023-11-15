Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are singing their hearts out for the holidays.

In a video shared on Instagram by the official NFL account and A Philly Special Christmas account on Wednesday, Jason Kelce, the Philadelphia Eagles' center, is seen asking brother Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, to sing a song for the deluxe version of the Christmas album "A Philly Special Christmas."

The album, which was released last year, features Jason Kelce as one third of The Philly Specials, which also includes fellow Philadelphia Eagles football players Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson.

In the video, Jason Kelce says he was told that a reimagined version of the song "Fairytale of New York" by The Pogues would do well if it included his brother.

"Trav, we're here recording the Christmas album and the guys have an idea that maybe you could hop on," Jason Kelce tells his brother on the phone. "It's like two people fighting but then they really love each other. It kind of works really good for our relationship."

The final clip in the video shows Travis Kelce in a recording studio, belting out some of the lyrics for The Philly Specials' rendition of the Christmas song, "Fairytale of Philadelphia."

Jason, left, and Travis Kelce pose for a photo during Game 1 of the NLCS between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Oct. 16, 2023, in Philadelphia. Gabriella Ricciardi/MLB Photos via Getty Images

As brothers in the NFL, both Jason and Travis Kelce have competed against each other in several matchups, including Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, earlier this year. Despite the competition, they have remained close and are even co-hosts on their podcast, "New Heights."

While discussing the reimagined "Fairytale of Philadelphia" in Wednesday's video, Jason Kelce reflects on the song's meaning and how it speaks to his and Travis Kelce's relationship.

"I think it could be a look at the relationship of two brothers and how much you're wrapped up in your family's lives and how much that impacts where you end up in life," he says. "I would say it's happy. I think it's a realistic approach."

"The Deluxe Album: A Philly Special Christmas 2022 & 2023" has 11 new songs and features artists including Patti LaBelle, Amos Lee, The Hooters' Eric Bazilian and Rob Hyman, DM Hotep, Kevin Hanson, The Silver Ages choir and more.

Last year's record raised $1.25 million for local Philadelphia charities, according to the "A Philly Special Christmas" website.

The album is available for pre-order now.