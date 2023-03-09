Jason Kelce revealed the origin of his newborn daughter's name.

In a new episode of "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce" podcast, the Philadelphia Eagles starting center discussed the inspiration behind the moniker after his younger brother Travis told him that he and his wife Kylie Kelce picked a "beautiful name" for his new niece, Bennett Llewellyn.

"Interesting way of spelling Llewellyn, not gonna lie," Travis, 33, quipped.

"It's a tough one," Jason, 35, admitted before Travis continued with his tease, "I was already struggling with that one."

"It's Grandma Mary's maiden name. I wanted to honor Grandma Mary, who is now resting in peace," Jason explained. "She had a good run."

"Unbelievable run," the Kansas City Chiefs star added.

In addition to Bennett, Jason and wife Kylie are also parents to two other daughters, Elliotte Ray, 2 and Wyatt, 3. Bennett was born on Feb. 23, almost two weeks after Jason and Travis made history as the first brothers to compete against each other in the Super Bowl.

During the chat, Jason also teased his brother about missing his daughter Elliotte's second birthday because he was still "recovering" from his appearance on "Saturday Night Live" last weekend.

"Don't worry, Elliotte didn't miss you. She just asked about Uncle Trav the whole entire time, it's alright," Jason joked before admitting that he himself had missed Elliotte's "actual birthday" due to his work commitment at the NFL Combine.

"Thankfully, my wife was kind enough to hold it off to Sunday so I could at least celebrate it with her," he explained. He later added playfully that he deserves a mug with the "Most Neglectful Father" title.

"Stop," Travis responded with a laugh.

Continued Jason, "I just up and abandoned my wife with a 3-year-old, now a 2-year-old, and an 8-day-old."